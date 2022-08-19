Nollywood’s Yomi Fabiyi has stirred reactions amongst social media users after sharing a video showing a private part of his home

The Yoruba film star was seen tossing and turning in bed in the video that gave netizens a complete view of his 'bedroom'

While some fans gushed over the beautiful room, others wondered why the actor felt the need to share the video

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi took things a notch higher in a bid to keep his fans and followers in the online community updated.

Fabiyi took to his official Instagram page with a video post that put his 'bedroom' on complete display for the world to see.

Surprisingly, the actor was also seen tossing and turning in bed as a camera propped up in the corner recorded the room.

Fabiyi didn’t accompany the video post with any caption but he had Tope Alabi’s Yes and Ame track playing in the background.

Social media users react

Several fans were spotted in the actor’s comment section with different reactions. While some were impressed by the room’s décor, others questioned the actor’s intentions for putting up the video.

kvngnature_ng said:

"Make we dey look as you dey sleep abi bawo, owa gaa bayii."

princessriolagold said:

"Wow this is very very cute home."

beauty_osho said:

"Why ur bed small like this I am very sure say no be dis same bed u and ur ex dey sleep.."

iam_ewaoluwa01 said:

"Wetin dey always do this egbon self, why u dey post ur bedroom for us to see? Make we know say u get white bed and AC Abi?"

tfk_collections said:

"So beautiful space..God will grant dat ur heart desires dat will make d space more sweet."

