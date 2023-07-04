Davido came under fire by actor Yomi Fabiyi for allegedly pushing several women to terminate pregnancies done by him

Davido has recently been in the news after numerous women accused him of having an affair with them and carrying his child

Yomi Fabiyi's reaction added another layer to the already heated discussion over Davido's alleged callous behaviour

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has criticised Davido over reports that he demanded his pregnant side chicks to remove their babies.

It's no news that the musician has been involved in an infidelity controversy for a while now, with numerous women accusing him of having an affair and becoming pregnant.

Yomi Fabiyi knocks Davido for being entangled in numerous pregnancies Credit: @yrealomifabiyi, @davido, @ninatheelite, @ivanabay

Yomi criticised Davido for his hypocrisy in response to Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay's accusations that he loves to kill the babies of his side women.

Yomi further referred to Davido as shameful and warned him to quit murdering defenseless infants.

"You pretend you are fighting for children online at the expense of my life and career and secretly you are demanding the murder of innocent children behind. Shameless and socially unfit lots. Dwindling and fake personality.

"I have made a bold step, it is now left for my children and every other unsuspecting innocent children to decide if they still wish to follow and have you mentor them. You are such a disgrace. STOP KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN."

He also took to Twitter to recount how Davido berated him when he stood up for Baba Ijesha during his scandal.

"Same @davido asked I should be attacked & probably killed for advocating for human rights bail during baba Ijesha case is enabling abrtion. Deliberately had unprotected sx, asked spineless girls to commit murder.

See his post

Netizens react to Yomi's outburst

Internet users reacted dividedly to Yomi's views, with some applauding him for making a point while others condemned him due to favouritism. See their comments below:

idrisojuroye:

"Yomi has every right to drag him .. just imagine if any of your family way a victim."

yungtuns_____:

"What’s all this now , why are you doing this man … I been respect you a lot but this isn’t needed in anyways , I believe you are well educated but this isn’t necessary… wah you wanna gain from this now big man … just look after yourself and your fam big man and ignore all this drama …"

kelglobalsolutions:

"No one should blame Yomi for posting this jst because of love you have for Davido . There is time for everything and this is the right time for @realyomifabiyi to reply david back ... yomi fabiyi can never go wrong in my eye ,cuz he's such a sensible person and always have prove to backup his point."

__d09s:

"Me I love Obo 100% but doesn’t mean if he did wrong won’t say it, on this one Yomi is right, but many mumus will still be against yomi bcos OBO na their artist. He’s my artist too. Yomi just be ready to accept plenty beaten comment on this one you started. But remember u have spoken the fact."

bashmidas:

"Make dem Bobo first use you test run for court. Something that has not been proven, chats could have been edited and even in the US, Abrtion is legal."

Yomi Fabiyi defends trinity guy, tells police not to end his life

Following the news that popular skit maker Trinity Guy has been denied bail and remanded in prison, different reactions took over social media.

Popular actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi waded into the matter, and his contribution was different.

The actor noted that pranks are done globally and are works of art band expression, something Trinity Guy should not be punished for.

