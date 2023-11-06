Nigerian singer Portable recently had a fallout with his signee Young Duu, and he collected the car he gifted him

In a video online, the singer and his new signees accused Young Duu of releasing only the car key to them

Portable said police officers were disturbing them on the road because of the car papers and urged Young Duu to return them

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, is not done calling out his ex-signee, Young Duu, on social media.

After revealing he no longer wanted the young man on his record label, Portable collected the car he bought for Young Duu.

Portable brags as he tells Young Duu to return car papers Photo credit: @tmizzybabamonkeh/@official_young_duu

However, in a new video, the Zazu crooner and his new signees called out Young Duu for holding on to the car's papers.

According to Portable, the car belongs to his label, Zeh Nation, and his new signees want to use it.

He also added that police officers disturb them on the road when they take the car out because Young Duu has yet to release the papers.

One of the singer's signees taunted Young Duu, saying since he is now enjoying outside Zeh Nation, the car papers should not be a big deal for him to drop.

Portable's problem with Young Duu started after he called out the young boy for being bad luck to him and Zeh Nation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

bhad__boi__zamani:

"I no fit blame you all because all of you no pass jss 1 when una drop out."

i_am_okikiola01:

"Young duu no be una mate again."

bhad__boi__zamani:

"No worry, dem go still collect am back from you."

13enz0:

"The shenking go reach all of una when the time reach."

zaddylil_official:

"Una mama no get sense."

timileyin_099:

"Una go still regret."

Young Duu clears the air on being signed to Portable's label

Still on Young Duu, Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer maintained that Portable was his helper, and his rant online about leaving his record label was not valid.

In an online interview, the young singer revealed that contrary to Portable's claim, he was not signed to his Zeh Nation.

Young Duu added that Portable sent him away with claims that he was not benefitting from him and posted it online for all to see.

