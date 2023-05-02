Comic actress Mama No Network has left many taking over a new video of her getting married to her lover

In a video she shared, the actress and her lover were seen at a ceremony which appeared to be an Islamic wedding

The video has stirred confusion among many of her fans, while some of her colleagues congratulated her

Popular Yoruba actress Kudirat Abeniade Soremi better known as Mama No Network has caused a buzz over a video showing her officially getting married to her lover in an Islamic wedding ceremony.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Mama No Network and her lover were seen exchanging rings and kissing amid cheers from their family and friends.

Mama No Network shares a video from her wedding ceremony.

Source: Instagram



She also shared their pre-wedding video a few days ago.



Celebrities and fans react to Mama No Network's wedding video

While many of her colleagues, including Kemi Korede, Sisi Quadri, Toyin Tomato, and fans took to her comment section to congratulate her, others expressed their surprise as they were in doubt.

iamsisiquadir:

"Congratulations ma."

sajetiologa:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

mumcy_cisse:

"Mama no marry baba lanko again ni."

wealthstore_official:

"I no understand‍♀️, is mama not married? Abi na on set?"

princesskehindeolawuni:

"Congratulations I pray for more networking in your marriage ❤️❤️❤️."

baffycomedian:

"Which network be this. Abi na skit ."

iamkemikorede:

"Congratulations sister mi ❤️❤️."

ollyfam:

"I hope you hear well on your wedding and not say (welder fe jeun abi kilewi) blessed union ijmn."

djgavpop:

"Congratulations!!! Pls take care of my brother ."

ayinke_goldmy:

"Congratulations to you ma your marriage will be blessed in Jesus mighty name ."

yeyetoyintomato:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

curvylush:

"Aww this is beautiful congratulations mama no network and hubby ."

Mama No Network survives accident

Mama No Network was filled with appreciation and gratitude to God after having a close shave with death, Legit.ng reported.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress famous for her roles in Yoruba movies revealed that she was involved in a serious car accident alongside some of her crew members.

“Help Me In Thanking God For His Countless Faithfulness Over Me And My Crew Yesterday,” the actress captioned a photo showing the damaged vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng