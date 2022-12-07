Veteran film star Toyin Adegbola is busting with joy and appreciation at the moment after welcoming yet another grandchild

The doting granny took to her Instagram page with an adorable video while introducing her latest grandson to the world

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and words of prayers for the newborn

Nothing beats the joy of motherhood and this explains the current mood of veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin ‘Tomato’ Adegbola.

The movie star recently shared the news of her grandchild’s arrival in an adorable video shared on her official Instagram page.

Actress Toyin Tomato dances with joy in video. Photo: @yeyetoyintomato

Adegbola was seen with the little one in her hands as she danced with him and introduced him to the world for the very first time.

"Come and see my grandson, come and see my oyinbo pepper,” the doting granny sang in the heartwarming video.

Check out the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

lolamagret said:

"Congratulations once again ma."

hadunnyadeoluwaseun

"Congratulations oremi Janet, God bless him for usam so happy for you my generous Adeola ❤️Congratulations grandma epe fun wa Ma."

lola_idije1959 said:

"Weldone grandma ajere gbogbo won o Amin, eku owo lomi o ❤️."

mc_timmy_variety_foods said:

"Thank you Jesus. Congratulations once again ma . May we all live long to see him do the family proud in Jesus name."

obamuyiwacomfort said

"Congratulations to you my sister. The baby looks like you Oooh."

olabisiomolagbeke said:

"Congratulations my darling sis, ise rere gbogbo won a tunbo soju Emi yin loruko Jesu, may God almighty bless the baby and provide all that are needed to provide for the baby ."

______stella_scott9970 said:

"Congratulations Maami, Olorun awo adasi loruko nla jesu Kristi Agbara wa Amin ❤️."

