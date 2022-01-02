Veteran actress Toyin Tomato was treated to a great surprise on her 60th birthday by her children

The film star’s children planned with her friends to surprise her with a brand new car and a big party for her birthday

The actress got very emotional after the car was presented to her and the sweet moment was captured on social media

Veteran Nigerian actress, Toyin ‘Tomato’ Adegbola, clocked a milestone age of 60 on December 28 and her children made it a memorable one for her.

The thespian took to social media to recount how her children collaborated with a friend in faraway America to throw her a birthday party and to also give her a special birthday gift.

Toyin Tomato’s children gifted her a brand new Lexus automobile and the gift was presented to her after she got back from the orphanage where she marked her birthday with the less privileged.

Actress Toyin Tomato's children gift her brand new car on birthday

Source: Instagram

The movie veteran noted that she had not planned to celebrate her 60th in a big way and that she only wanted to visit the orphanage in the morning and host a few friends in the afternoon.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, she got back home and met the brand new car. But that was not all. A top music band had been hired from Abeokuta and a caterer had been called to help mark the day in a bigger way.

Toyin Tomato got very emotional after the new ride was presented to her and she looked close to tears as she got into the driver seat of her new ride.

Part of the actress’ caption reads:

“My 60th birthday had come and gone but i witnessed a great coup plot on that day.

My plan had originally been to celebrate it in low-key, just to visit the orphanage in the morning and come back home home in the afternoon to entertain a few friends and well wishers. This is exactly what I had in mind.

But alas that was not to be.

I came back from the orphanage to find a new Lexus ES350 in my compound, courtesy of my children. I was flabbergasted. As if that was not enough, there was also a musical bandstand, all the way from Abeokuta by @ayantunde_alujojesu , and my official caterer, Mrs Victoria Olubisi Arimoro ( Divine caterer) on ground.

Labake and I were totally in the dark. All these were planned and successfully executed by my sister, Monisola Babatope from far away USA in conjunction with my children.

I cannot appreciate you enough.”

See the emotional video below:

Fans’ reactions

Tope_alabi_:

“Congratulations ma. Happy birthday and more fruitful years in Jesus precious name.”

Jideawobona:

“I pray you live long to witness more years in good health and wealth ❤️.”

Raybell.naturales:

“Congratulations ma, God my mum will be 60 in 2yrs I pray to surprise her big like dis so help me God”

Nice one.

Sola Sobowale goes on both knees to greet Iya Awero at birthday

Much loved Nollywood veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, recently showed love and respect to her older colleague, Iya Awero, at her birthday party.

Sobowale turned a new age on December 26 and the day was celebrated with fanfare at her residence. Numerous celebs stormed the actress’ home as they partied with her including Iya Awero.

In a clip making the rounds online, Sobowale was seen walking down the green carpet when she spotted Iya Awero in the crowd.

Without wasting any more time, the King of Boys star went over to greet her older colleague. Sobowale didn’t only greet her, she also went down on both knees as she showed her respect.

Source: Legit.ng