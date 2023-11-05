Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, recently clocked the milestone age of 61 to the joy of fans

A heartwarming video made the rounds on social media of the billionaire’s daughters, DJ Cuppy, Temi, and Tolani, celebrating the occasion with their grandmother

In the video, the Otedola girls were seen cutting their billionaire dad’s birthday cake with his 91-year-old mother

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has turned the new age of 61 to the joy of family and well-wishers.

On November 4, 2023, the businessman clocked the new age and his family made it a special one for him.

Femi Otedola's daughters and 91-year-old mum mark his 61st birthday in style. Photos: @femiotedola, @michaelayokunle.otedola

In a video that was posted on Instagram by one of the celebrant’s family members, Michael Ayokunle Otedola, the small celebration that was done for the billionaire businessman was captured.

The video showed Femi Otedola’s three daughters, Ifeoluwa (DJ Cuppy), Temi and Tolani, with their grandmother, Lady Doja, at her house in Epe, Lagos state.

To celebrate their dad, the billionaire’s daughters joined their 91-year-old grandma to cut the birthday cake made for the celebration. The clip showed the moment they all spelled out the celebrant’s name just before the cake was cut.

Lady Doja, who despite her age remains very agile, was heard telling her granddaughters to get a plate or carry the cake to the kitchen where they would cut it.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions trail video of Femi Otedola’s daughters and grandma celebrating his 61st birthday

The heartwarming display of love and family in the birthday video melted many hearts on social media. A number of netizens joined in to share their well-wishes. Read some of their comments below:

"One thing I learn about this video is that, you believe believe grandma actually loves where he lives like that no kill your mama because of luxury oo she will manage anyone you get her."

"A family raised in love and harmony. "

"Beautiful ladies and beautiful family."

"Happy birthday daddy ,long life grandma kudos to the girls."

"Lovely and peaceful family. Happy Birthday F.O."

"The joy of every grandparents to celebrate with their grandchildren. Its fulfilling if you ask me."

"Grand parents' home always one in its rustic and inviting elements. I loveeeee for getaways. The old age smell is always soothing. May God make us all grandparents in good health, wealth and blessings in Jesus' matchless name."

How Femi Otedola celebrated his 60th birthday

Recall that in 2022, Legit.ng reported on how Femi Otedola celebrated his 60th birthday on a N2.2 billion yacht.

The billionaire set the internet on fire by reportedly splurging to rent Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that will sail for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.

Counting down to his big celebration, Otedola took to his Instagram page with a post of several photos showing off moments with his family.

