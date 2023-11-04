Billionaire kid and fashionista Temi Otedola has sparked reactions with the video of her return to Nigeria

In the viral video, the actress packed her bags and headed home, but at the airport in Nigeria, an Army official took over her bags

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with most people saying it is a security measure

Billionaire Femi Otedola's third daughter Temi's return to Nigeria and the protocol that followed has sparked reactions on social media.

The fashionista vlogged her return to the country from London, and until she reached Nigeria, she sorted her luggage and didn't show any security personnel.

Billionaire kid Temi Otedola returns to Nigeria Photo credit: @temiotedola

Source: TikTok

However, on arriving in Nigeria, Temi showed the team already awaiting her arrival with an Army personnel taking over her bags, a luxury only rich and influential people can afford.

Recall that Temi recently bragged about Mr Eazi being her husband, raising questions among netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Temi Otedola's video

Temi's video sparked mixed reactions; while some netizens defended the action, others shared different opinions.

Read some comments below:

bambad___:

"If it was Asiwaju baby and Oko mi now, there would be one PA carrying bag and another holding camera."

_spirine_olives

"Whichever way, I’ll never be broke in my life."

sheikhayates:

"Because for abroad people don’t worship money, nobody send your papa."

jennythrills:

"It is not just her ooo once you get money like this for 9ja, the force are at your service the koko be say don’t be poor."

passy_goldie:

"The fear of robbers is the beginning of wisdom."

a__maka:

"Naija is not safe, simple."

iam_merliq:

"So, make them kidnap her?"

chief_buddle:

"Normally Nigerian army no get level anyone with can hire them......In uk it takes the house of Lords to summon an army unit out."

ms_blyy:

"Y’all have issues with rich people even breathing."

keeinah:

"Well she’s a first class citizen in her home country, a billionaire’s child abroad too hve their private security too."

