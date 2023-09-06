Rumours surfaced that the marriage of Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, had crashed

His wife, Sheila, recently posted some photos on Instagram, and fans were quick to see that she was without her wedding ring

Isreal’s wife’s photos raised a series of reactions from netizens as many questioned her about the missing ring

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW’s wife, caused a stir online after being spotted without her wedding ring.

The young lady posted new photos and a video on her official Instagram page after rumours made the rounds that her marriage with Isreal had ended.

Fans react as Isreal DMW’s wife is seen without her wedding ring. Photos: @isrealdmw, @sheila.courage

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Sheila rocked a silk top with a blue jean skirt, paired with black high-heeled shoes and a matching handbag. Despite her good looks, fans were more concerned about her bare fingers.

Sheila’s wedding ring was noticed to be missing from her finger, and it piqued the interest of netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her photos below:

See the video she shared below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW’s wife is seen without wedding ring

As expected, a number of netizens took to Sheila’s comment section to react to photos of her not wearing her wedding ring. Some of them asked questions to confirm if the rumours that she and Isreal are no longer married are true.

Read some of their comments below:

amincastro67:

“Wedding ring is missing Otilo Isreal na wa ooooo this life nor balance at all.”

mandy_kokoo:

“Wia’s ur wedding ring? So this news is true.”

pa_theo_philus:

“Na true say una don divorce?”

scholly2902:

“@sheila.courage live your life girl..you were just too good for that man despite your beauty..”

solange_umo:

“Sheila no Dey wear wedding ring again Nawa ooo marriage don scatter like dis @isrealdmw your character is bad.”

Isreal reacts to marriage crash rumours

In other related news, Isreal DMW reacted to the trending rumour on social media that his marriage had crashed.

The logistics manager who made headlines after marrying Sheila Courage last year was said to have separated from his wife.

Davido's aide was accused of domestic violence as the rumours also claimed his wife was romantically entangled with someone else before her father forced her to marry Isreal.

Source: Legit.ng