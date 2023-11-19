The growth of Afrobeat and the Nigerian music industry over the last decade has been a beauty for any true enthusiast of the culture.

However, that growth made some incredible gains in the last three years that have seen Nigerian artists shut down some of the biggest venues, stadiums and global events of immense status.

1. Davido at the finale of the 2022 Qatar World Cup:

Afrobeat superstar Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, had an incredible year in 2022. However, a sad event marred it as he lost his first son Ifeanyi.

Beyond, Davido cemented his place in the annals of history as he joined a few elite artists of global repute to ever perform at the World Cup.

Davido, along with Aisha and Trinidad Cordona, performed the "Hayya Hayya Better Together" song together at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

This was an immense moment for Afrobeat and the Nigerian music industry.

2. Burna Boy at the 2023 Uefa Champions League (UCL) Final:

Nigerian-born global music superstar Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, saw his prominence shoot to a new level in 2023 as he became the first Nigerian artist to perform at the Uefa Champions League final.

Burna Boy was the guest performer at the 2023 UCL final between Inter Milan and Manchester City.

It was quite a performance with incredible global impact.

3. Tiwa Savage performed at King Charles Coronation:

Veteran performer and the Queen Afrobeat as she is popularly regarded, Tiwa Savage, makes this great list.

The superstar songstress also made history in 2023 as she became the first Afrobeat and African artist to perform at the coronation of a British royal.

Tiwa Savage was one of the guest performers at the coronation of King Charles, who took over the mantle of power after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

4. Rema performed at the 2023 Ballon d'Or:

Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is the youngest artist on this list, but his achievements are so immense that he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with his senior colleagues.

Rema recently made history in Paris, becoming the first African and Afrobeat artist to ever perform at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

He was the guest artist at the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony that saw Lionel Messi make history as he picked up his eighth gong.

5. D'Banj at 2013 African Cup of Nations:

Veteran singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D'banj, is another Afrobeat superstar with the honour to perform at a global event promoting Nigerian musical culture.

Artists like D'Banj, 2baba, and PSquare are considered to have laid the foundation that the current crop benefits immensely.

D'Banj was the star performer at the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in South Africa. His performance of "Top of the World" remains fresh in many's minds.

Coincidentally, Nigeria won the 2013 AFCON.

