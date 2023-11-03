Bog Brother Naija star Phyna has been the topic of discourse on social media following a viral video

The video was from her interview with media personality Chude, where she affirmed every woman has gotten rid of pregnancy at least once

In the statement issued on her page to address the video, Phyna admitted she was too expressive and didn't mean to project on other women

2021 Big Brother Naija winner Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has finally reacted to the developments following her viral video.

The reality star had emphatically stated that every woman must have at least gotten rid of a pregnancy.

What did Phyna say?

In a recent post on her page, the reality star issued a statement addressing the viral clip.

The hype priestess stated that she was misunderstood and it was not her intention to project the reality of removing pregnancy on every woman.

She added that it is not an act she encourages, especially in Nigeria, where it is illegal and unsafe.

Phyna admitted being too expressive over a sensitive topic and that she should not be seen in the light of what she said.

The reality star recognised her mistake and revealed she is working with organisations to provide sensitization to girls about pregnancy.

The BBNaija star also thanked her fans, family and friends for their constant support.

Netizens react to Phyna's statement

Many people disagreed with Phyna 's statement, earning her more dragging.

badgalci04:

"PR team working overtime, I know they stressed af!!"

monicvalue:

"You go explain tire."

fabsnikki:

"Something you should have done since."

black_bhabee:

"I sure say no b phyna write this thing, na people wey the manage her write am , phyna no fit get this sense."

sapphire_x__x:

"The second paragraph should be “I admit I was being too insensitive” not expressive abeg."

phumero:

"Werey later bowed to pressure, internet is undefeated."

ajarofjam_:

"Lmao trying to clean the mess by working with NGOs now? Common gerraat of here."

Phyna slams troll who dragged her for not being a mother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna got in an ugly online exchange with a Twitter troll who called her an abortionist.

Phyna reacted to the calling out by revealing that she's aborted twice, and that's because she didn't want to force a young guy who wasn't ready for a child's responsibility to take up such.

The hype priestess also noted that even though she doesn't have a child now, she isn't barren because of drug abuse.

