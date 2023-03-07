Judy Austin has joined the long list of Nigerians who have celebrated legendary veteran actor, Pete Edochie, on his 76th birthday

The actress, who happens to be his daughter-in-law, put up a post of the much-loved actor holding her son, his grandchild

Judy tagged Edochie, the lion of Africa, showered prayers on him, and her fans joined her in celebrating him

It is a day of celebration in the Edochie household as their patriarch and veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie clocked 76.

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her father-in-law.

Judy Austin celebrated Pete Edochie on his birthday and shared a picture of him and her son. Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The actress praised the living legend whom she described as the lion of Africa with a heart of gold. She also prayed for him.

One of the photos of the celebrant Judy posted has him carrying her son, Star Dike.

She wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday to a LEGEND!!! @peteedochie. THE LION OF AFRICA!!! A LEGEND with a heart of gold. May God Almighty continue to bless and keep you for us Amen. Keep shining for us daddy. We love you..@stardikeyuledochie."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Judy's post

While fans of the actress joined her in celebrating her father-in-law, others found a way to drag her.

nataodel's profile picture:

"Happy birthday wishes to you."

amanda.vera.5076798:

"Happy birthday Ebubedike ❤️"

ucheogbodo:

"Happy birthday Uncle Pete."

jokim_kids:

"He looks like the granddad, honestly."

mene_mene_tekel_:

"Everyone will finally adjust and be okay. Congrats for being a strong woman."

anna.gold.91:

"So May Edochi didn't wish her father in law happy birthday hmmmm."

royallinda_austins:

"Stop ✋ using your baby to celebrate his birthday, grow up."

jee8734:

"U sha don forcefully turn Yul wife. Na wa o. This life."

Yul honours father, Pete Edochie, on his 76th birthday

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie sent netizens down a historical memory lane as he celebrated his father’s birthday on March 7.

The screen trailblazer took to social media to share his unending joy about being raised by a great man like Pete Edochie.

Yul shared a video featuring himself and his dad that tells of his people's history, struggles, and victory while he reminded them of his father’s opulence.

