Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s aide, ECool, is now causing a stir on social media over his recent tweet

The music star shared a cryptic tweet on social media that had netizens wondering if he gambles

A number of netizens took to ECool’s comment section to bash him over playing betting games

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s aide, Ebianga Inang Ikpeme aka ECool, recently caused a buzz on social media over his recent post.

On ECool’s official X page, the music star shared a tweet that gave fans a hint that he is into betting.

Nigerians react as Davido's aide ECool does sports betting. Photos: @ecoolofficial



The musician had posted a simple tweet where he seemed to be complaining about a football club’s performance.

He wrote:

“Leipzig mannn! Smh.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians blast Davido’s aide for betting

Shortly after ECool’s post went up, a number of netizens took to his comment section to react. Some of them called him out for betting as they wondered if he was not wealthy enough.

Read the comments below:

Jo Biaa had this to say:

Fanto wondered why ECool needed to engage in betting:

Sikiru Adepoju asked if ECool’s money had finished:

Ajibola added that betting has become more rampant in Nigeria:

Baby Boy said he thought ECool was rich:

Boss Man said he can bet if ECool does it too:

Odogwu sympathised with ECool:

Slim Daddy said the economy is affecting everyone:

This tweep wished the music star better luck next time:

