An upcoming online financial advisor known as official Gehgeh on Instagram has publicly thanked Don Jazzy for supporting his startup.

The social media user claimed that after Don Jazzy reposted his content, he made over 500k from the artist’s influence

Official Gehgeh also said that Don gave his business more relevance as his social media following increased in number

A social media user known as official Gehgeh has appreciated Nigerian veteran producer Don Jazzy for reposting his video.

Official Gehgeh claims to be a financial advisor who advises young individuals on the right and appropriate ways to invest.

Social media user Official Geh geh thanks Don Jazzy for promoting his business Credit: @offcial_gehgeh, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

A video of Official Gehgeh speaking on investment literacy was shared on Don Jazzy’s page on Sunday, January 22.

The financial advisor came online on Monday, January 23, to appreciate Don Jazzy for sharing his content on the producer’s page.

Official Gehgeh stated that in the space of 4 hours, after the music guru shared his content, he received over N500k from individuals who wanted to tap into his financial knowledge by booking a session with him.

Official Gehgeh also noted that his following on Instagram and TikTok increased since the moment Don Jazzy shared his post.

See the video of Official Gehgeh appreciating Don Jazzy

Netizens join Official Gehgeh to appreciate Don Jazzy

iamonyinkanade:

"Only one Don baba your boy waiting for his trun."

ziondiaworldwide:

"Very nice, thank you Don jazzy…but I disagree with that your parable that who you know is better than what you know, if you’re empty, no mater who you know, you will still end up empty…was that not why you’re educating people on how to make good living."

asake_junior:

"This is so inspiring I can keep watching for A week."

peppersoupsnmore:

"Someday Donjazzy go post my peppersoup by Gods grace."

nekie_neka:

"I can attest ooo!! Don Jazzy na INFLUENCER of influencers! Once e post you like this, you don blow. We are sooo grateful, Baba!! @donjazzy. "

Source: Legit.ng