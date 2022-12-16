Nigerian music star Davido has landed in Qatar ahead of his performance at the ongoing 2022 World Cup

Davido was spotted with FIFA agency official Bernard Collignon, who shared a series of clips of him and the singer

Fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have taken to social media to express excitement ahead of his performance

Popular singer and DMW label David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his crew members have finally arrived in Qatar ahead of his anticipated performance at the World Cup closing ceremony on Sunday, December 18.

One of the singer’s associates, Morgan DMW, had shared a video of the singer and his crew members on their way to Qatar.

A video of Davido in Doha, Qatar, was shared online. Credit: @benardcollignon

Someone with the camera was heard saying:

“Qatar way we’re coming.”

Davido was seen with a mask on in the short clip.

Davido spotted with FIFA agency official Bernard Collignon

Following the singer's arrival in Qatar, he was seen hanging out with FIFA agency official Bernard Collignon, who shared different clips of him and the Nigerian singer on his Instastory.

Screenshot of Bernard Collignon's post. Credit: @bernardcollignon

Internet users react video of Davido in Qatar

sarah_oyinadeart:

"King david 001, it God that’s comforting them."

tzwhyte_official:

"Davido has been in Qatar for almost 48 hours now."

funmihomes:

"Didn't his son just die....shouldn't he be mourning his son...so so fast."

Davido likes Portable's video about kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable sparked emotions online with a video clip that he shared, which showed him performing at a children's Christmas party in Warri.

The young singer noted that children are wonderful gifts from God, which saw Davido react to it by liking it.

Portable was seen singing and dancing with the kids at the Christmas party that he attended.

The singer was seen performing for the kids with almost the same fervour he uses when performing at a show attended by adults.

Davido who had been low-key since the demise of his son, Ifeanyi, caught many by surprise when he reacted to Portable's video by liking it.

