Top Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Bolu, has now warmed the hearts of fans over his conduct with his mum and brother, Zion

Videos trended on social media showing the sweet moment Bolu rained cash on his mother and brother Zion at Wizkid’s mum’s burial party

Bolu bragged about being the money man and many netizens praised his mother for raising him well

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s burial party for his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, has no doubt remained a trending topic on social media.

One of the highlights from the event was when Wizkid’s oldest son, Boluwatife, was spotted showing love to his mother, Shola Ogudu, and to his younger brother, Zion.

Sweet videos as Wizkid's son Bolu sprays money on his mum and brother, Zion, at burial party. Photos: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Bolu had taken to his Instagram stories to share videos of the sweet moment he rained cash on his mother and Zion.

In the video, Bolu’s mum was seen dancing as King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) performed with his live band on stage. The young boy then started spraying crisp N500 naira notes on his mother as she continued to move her body to the music.

Not stopping there, Bolu accompanied the video with a caption where he bragged about being called the money man. He wrote:

“They call me money man for a reason, love you mama.”

Another video on Wizkid’s first son’s Instagram stories also showed him making it rain cash on his younger brother, Zion. Bolu sprayed Zion new naira notes as the young boy showed off his impressive dance steps. According to Bolu, he was on big brother duties.

See the clips below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s son Bolu sprays money on his mum and brother Zion at burial party

The videos of Bolu showing love to his mother and to his younger brother soon spread on different social media platforms and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians.

Many of them were impressed by the youngster’s maturity and they all praised his mother for raising him well. Read some of their comments below:

sandypreneur:

“Bolu's mum is raising a king! Boy is so intelligent and we'll behaved.”

Tinie.temper:

“Nothing concern zion with the money wey dem dey spray he is dusting it off. Bolu sef no pick the money God abeg.”

Missayishablack:

“This is how Sophia is supposed to be peaceful , but she says no.”

Queenadeola_007:

“Rich man pikin own Dey different dem Dey spray Zion he Dey spray floor kai poor man pikin go Dey rush pick money.”

sugarsharon67:

“Bolu mom deserve an award she's raising a well manners and brilliant man.”

Kellyelvira:

“It's how zion loves his elder brother so much.”

treasure_eleven11:

“Lion no fit born goat.”

adwoanana123:

“Let me work hard❤️so my children can be proud of me.”

the_1billionbaddie:

“This woman is raising a king. He has so much love to give.”

poshb_bae:

“I love his mum soo much she raised a lovable cute boy love them.”

cherijimychoo:

“Don’t play with the Biggest bird bloodline, well done young king.”

perry_luxuryhair:

“Dah Zion no just get thinking at all see who dem Dey spray.”

