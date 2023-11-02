Nigerian actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, best known as Mr Ibu and his loving wife warmed the hearts of netizens recently

A video captured the touching; the ailing movie star prayed for his wife, Stella Maris, while lying on the hospital sick bed

While at that, the actor, speaking his indigenous dialect, Igbo, advised the younger generation on the importance of marrying a good woman

Nigerian actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, affectionately known as Mr. Ibu, has touched the hearts of his fans with a recent update on his hospital stay.

In the video, the ailing movie star expressed his deep gratitude to his beloved wife, Stella Maris Okafor, for unwaveringly standing by his side during this challenging time despite the trials they've faced in their marriage.

Even in his weakened state on a hospital bed, Mr. Ibu offered heartfelt prayers for his wife, wishing her a life filled with all the blessings and joys it can offer.

Speaking in his native dialect, Igbo, the actor imparted wisdom to the younger generation about the profound importance of choosing a good and supportive life partner.

