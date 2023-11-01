Details of the 2023 supplementary budget have been released to the public with some very eye-catching figures

These include presidential spending on a yacht and plans to renovate the residential building for President Bola Tinubu

The significant spending comes amid the decision to remove fuel subsidy to cut the cost of governance

President Bola Tinubu's administration has announced plans to spend N5.095 billion on a presidential yacht.

This figure was captured in the 2023 supplementary appropriation details of MDA spending seen by Legit.ng.

The document also showed the federal government plans to renovate the president's residential building with N4 billion.

Supplementary budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu's government approved N2.18 trillion supplementary budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The budget will cover additional spending in defence, works as well as welfare packages such as wage awards and conditional cash transfers agreed with the organised labour.

Other items in the budget proposal from the Nigerian Navy include the purchase of vehicles, construction of the naval base in Lekki and Epe, provision of critical equipment, and purchase of ammunition.

The budget also includes expenses to help the new leadership of the president feel at home at the state house.

Breakdown of State House Spending

Despite outcries to cut the outrageous costs of running government after the removal of fuel subsidy, N28 billion of the total sum will go into state house expenses.

The expenses include the purchase of SUV vehicles, renovation of official residences, and digitalisation of the State House.

Items Amount Purchase of SUV vehicles N2.9bn Replacement of operational pool vehicles N2.9bn Renovation of residential quarters for Mr. President N4bn Renovation of Aguda House N2.5bn Computerisation and digitalisation of the State House N200m Construction of office complex within State House N4bn Renovation of Dodan Barracks - the official residence of Mr. President N4bn Renovation of official quarters of Vice President in Lagos N3bn Rehabilitation of 2 EFCC forfeited quarters as State House complex at Mabushi N1.5bn Purchase of official vehicles for the Office of the First Lady N1.5bn Rehabilitation of 2 EFCC forfeited quarters as State House complex at Guzape N1.5bn

Expert reacts

Speaking on the spending plan for Tinubu, Kalu Aja, a financial expert, said:

"Nigeria has a spending problem, not a revenue problem 2023, Supplementary Budget Student Loan N5 billion, Presidential Yacht N5 billion, I am so done."

