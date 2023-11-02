Seun Kuti has started dragging comedian AY again for making a wrong joke about his daughter and calling her a dog

Kuti made a clip where he sent the comedian to the gallows despite AY's apology about the joke while warning him not to tag him again

He told AY he did not need his apology and added that he had unfollowed him on social media

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, is still waiting to be satisfied with responding to the joke comedian AY Makun made about his daughter that didn't go well with Kuti.

AY had made a joke about Kuti's daughter, which was taken out of context while Kuti showed his displeasure over the funny words. AY later apologised for being insensitive and explained what he meant with his words.

Seun decided to make another video to address the issue with AY. In the video, he abused the comedian and called him so many disrespectful names.

Seun Kuti Resumes Dragging AY Makun for Calling His Daughter a Dog. Photo Credit @bigbirdkuti/@aycomedian

Seun Kuti says he was double charged at AY's club

Not done slamming AY, Kuti said he was double charged at the comedian's club some time ago, and it took forever for them to refund him. He promised to sing about the funny man in his upcoming album.

He warned AY to stop making dirty jokes that can irritate people. Seun also stated that the comedian should stop tagging him as he doesn't want to identify with him again.

See the clip of Seun Kuti's post here:

Fans react to Seun Kuti's post

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by Kuti where he took a swipe at AY Makun. Here are some of the comments below.

@blessbossqueen:

"Oga rest Abeg if no b ur father who go even know u."

@kaycube0207:

"He has apologized…please just go and rest, you just finished planning your newphew wedding."

@wagonstone_123:

"Keep shut ...why not go fight the government....you talk about politician and government all the time come fight u no go come...looking for younger youth to send to the street."

@olami222:

"All these mugus defending and ranting whenever they mention Obi's name ogun kill una."

@berrybankz590:

"As this video long reach una wey Dey comment how una even take comment now some nor finish the video oo them don rush comment."

@owolu_1:

"E com be like say make the story no end… I literally enjoyed it."

@seni4africa:

"Who say Seun Kuti no weigh?"

@iam_trod:

"Suring and Calming ni o..Even to smile sef dey hard person."

@ben_offixial:

"He tagged you cause he apologized."

@republic_of_nigerdelta:

"Try rest, Wetin bring OBIdients enter the issue, the skit self e call Hilda name. Try to rest."

Seun Kuti jubilates about Jaruma in rehab, and slams ladies who use her product

According to a previous report by Legit. ng Seun had rejoiced after news surfaced on social media that Jaruma was in rehab in Karu, Abuja, for an alleged drug substance.

He also taunted Comedian AY and added that those who had made fun of him would end up just like Jaruma.

Fans reacted to Kuti's post and sympathised with Jaruma. Some stated that she would soon be back on her feet again.

Source: Legit.ng