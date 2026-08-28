BBNaija Level Up star Chichi publicly slammed Phyna after Phyna accused Ashmusy of trying to sabotage her celebrity boxing deal

Chichi claimed the same boxing organisers reached out to her, but she turned down the offer, calling Phyna broke and desperate for fame

The clash reignites a long-running feud between the two former housemates, who were once close friends on the show

Former Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Chichi has waded into the growing controversy between her co-reality star Phyna and influencer Ashmusy, delivering a scathing public attack on Phyna in the process.

The drama started when Phyna publicly accused Ashmusy of working behind the scenes to have her removed from a lucrative celebrity boxing deal.

Chichi throws Phyna into Ashmusy controversy with fiery remarks. Credit: @itschichioffical, @unsualphyna

Source: Instagram

According to Phyna, a boxing organisation had reached out to her and subsequently connected her with Ashmusy, only for Ashmusy to allegedly pressure the company into cutting Phyna out of the arrangement.

Chichi did not hold back when she weighed in on the situation. Rather than defending or condemning Ashmusy, she turned her full attention on Phyna, questioning why the Level Up winner seemed unable to reflect on why brands and people repeatedly distanced themselves from her.

Chichi Claims Phyna is Desperate

Chichi revealed that the same boxing organisers had slid into her direct messages with a similar offer, but she chose to decline it. She used this as the centrepiece of her attack, framing Phyna's eagerness to accept such deals as a sign of desperation.

"Girl at this point, you need to take a chill. Have you ever sat down and ask yourself why people don't want to associate their brand with you? I am not a brokie like you nor am I desperate for famous. I was born to be famous. Those people also reached out to me in my DM, but I rejected, because I am not desperate for fame. I grew up from the street, but I am not a mad woman. You're a disgrace to the people from the streets," Chichi wrote.

Listen to BBNaija Chichi's viral video below:

A Feud That Started in the House

The two women were once close friends during their time on Big Brother Naija, but their relationship fell apart after leaving the show under circumstances that were never publicly disclosed.

The animosity between them has flared up repeatedly since then. Last year, Chichi dismissed Phyna entirely during a separate public exchange, claiming not to know who Phyna was and asking her fans to stop mentioning the name around her.

The legal dimension of their feud is also notable. Chichi previously filed a lawsuit seeking N100 million in damages against Phyna over an alleged defamatory statement. With this latest outburst, it appears the animosity between them remains very much alive.

Chichi’s latest move against Phyna over Ashmusy sparks reactions. Credit: @itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng