Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has once again proven that he is a man who has a passion for humanity

The Kano state governor visited the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala, to visit Asmau Sani, a little girl he saw online suffering from a critical illness

It was confirmed that Governor Yusuf cleared her N1.5 million medical bills and gifted other patients cash

Netizens have praised Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his act of humanity after paying a courtesy visit to ill patients at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State.

The Kano State governor got more commendation from netizens when he announced via his X handle how he paid N1.5 million to clear the medical bills of Asmau Sani, a little girl with a critical illness.

Governor Yusuf gifted other hospital patients cash and promised to cater for their needs. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

“Asmau Sani’s case caught my attention on the Social Media, and I took time today, to visit her and other patients at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala.

“I’ve paid the sum of N1.5 million Naira for her chemotherapy and related medical treatments, among other expenses.”

Governor Yusuf vowed that his administration would follow up on her health status and cater for the well-being of other patients.

He said:

“We shall also continue to monitor her progress, as the well-being of herself and other patients in our state is a top priority.”

Netizens react

Governor Yusuf received numerous commendations on social media for his kind gesture and for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit ill patients at the hospital.

@HassanHusseinY1 wrote:

"I love you for doing this continue helping the poor unexpected this will straighten their hope that help will come to them unexpected if they keep praying and pushing."

@zafarmirzo wrote:

"The main attribute of Humanism as a life stance is active participation in the destiny of humanity, in order to elevate it to a humanistic pedestal."

@MGsadeeq32 wrote:

"Wollahi visiting dem alone can save a life talklesss of the financial support. Look at how the las patient on this clip wan to snap a picture with the governor despite his medical conditions. May Allah reward for this sir."

Security: Meet Lola Bayode, Nigerian doctor who built ultramodern police post in Ondo state

In another report, the founder and president of the largest orphanage home in Africa, Dr Lola Bayode, has built a police post.

On Saturday, October 28, Dr Bayode, in the company of other top dignitaries in the state, unveiled the new police post and donated it to the state police command.

The Ondo State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Ashabi, expressed his delight at the kind gesture and vowed to intensify efforts to safeguard residents.

Source: Legit.ng