Dammy Krane has fired back at Davido after the DMW music star said he never paid for three verses he gave him to revive his career

Dammy Krane revealed one of the songs Davido attributed to him belonged to the DMW singer

He also said it was Davido who asked him to move in with him because Sony Music wanted to sign him (Dammy Krane) then

The public feud between DMW label boss David Adeleke 'Davido' and Dammy Krane has become messier as they continue to drag each other.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Davido revealed Dammy Krane never paid him for three verses he provided to revive his career. He also shared how Dammy Krane moved to his house in Atlanta.

Dammy Krane replies Davido

Dammy Krane, in a series of tweets, revealed Davido was the one who featured him on a song, adding that it was released on the DMW star's YouTube page.

Speaking on living with Davido, Dammy Krane said it was Davido who invited him to move in with him because Sony Music wanted to sign him.

According to Dammy Krane, the Sony Music deal was what led to his affiliation with Davido’s record label, DMW.

He claimed Davido wanted him in his house because he wanted a cut from the Sony Music deal, which didn't work out.

Dammy Krane further claimed there was something sinister about Davido’s record label.

He tweeted:

“Na every year person Dey de around am, una Dey k Il dem ch p as you wan Dey misbehave ( you Dey send thugs ba)."

Slide the post below to read Dammy Krane's tweet

Netizens react to Dammy Krane's post

See the comments below:

katrina.emmanuel.161:

"He wants his name on peoples month so he can trend , so he wants to use the most talked about person in Nigeria to do that which is davido . And it’s becoming irritating."

katrina.emmanuel.161:

"Davido is a loving person , he does not have pride or brag , yet they compare him over everything."

swizzy.rn:

"Omoo no be the dammy krane of when be this see as hin dey tweet sha."

lizzyofvalor

"If davido arrest u for this nonsensee statement now, u go say dem dey bvlly u."

Dammy Krane calls out Davido

Legit.ng also reported that Dammy Krane went online to call out his junior colleague, Davido.

Dammy alleged that Davido owed him a considerable sum of money, which he refused to pay for over five years.

He said he needs money to pay for his daughter's school fees as hardship is biting hard in the country.

