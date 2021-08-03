Entertainer DJ Ecool has taken to his Instastory recounting his experience after witnessing the birth of his first child

The celebrated DJ noted that he only truly became a man after he joined his woman in the delivery room

According to the celebrity DJ, he has come to the honest conclusion that a lot of women are very strong

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Ecool, recently witnessed a life-changing moment and he took to social media sharing the experience with his fans and followers.

The celebrity DJ in an Instastory post explained that he used to think he was a man but he had a complete change of thought after he joined his woman in the delivery room.

According to him, being in the delivery room is the only true rite of passage into manhood. He wrote:

"All the while I thought I was a man but nah, not until you been in that delivery room, then you become one."

In a different portion of his post, the entertainer explained that he doesn’t want to say too much. He, however, declared that a lot of women are very strong.

Check out screenshots of his posts below:

DJ Ecool announces he and partner are expecting first child

Sometime around May, Legit.ng reported that the DJ took to social media and shared a piece of good news with his fans and followers.

The US-based celebrity DJ disclosed that he and his partner were expecting their first child together.

DJ Ecool flooded his Instagram page with beautiful photos showing his woman’s baby bump and some of his colleagues, fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Actress Uche Ogbodo welcomes second child

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo announced the birth of her daughter whom she fondly calls bunny.

The movie star revealed that it has been a fulfilling journey for her and she is in a great condition with her bundle of joy.

Fans and colleagues of the new mum sent in congratulatory messages and also gave praises to God on her behalf.

