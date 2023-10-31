An industry war has kicked off between singers Brymo and Burna Boy with netizens already taking sides

Brymo, in an interview, had called the self-acclaimed African Giant a song thief who samples songs

In a viral video online, Burna had a practice session with his band and in his lyrics, urged people to hustle hard so they don't end up like Brymo

Quite a number of times, Olawale Ashimi aka Brymo has taken jabs at Damini Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy for being a fake unoriginal creative.

He accused the African Giant of being a song thief and Burna Boy has fired back at his colleague.

Netizens react as Burna Boy drags Brymo Photo credit: @Brymolawale/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a viral post trending online, Burna Boy took a swipe at Brymo during a performance with his brand.

In his lyrics, he urged people to hustle hard so they won't fall off like like Brymo did.

Netizens react to Burna Boy's video

The clip sparked mixed reactions on social media, read some of the comments sighted below:

everythingfurniture.ng:

"see as him mama dey laugh sef, savage family."

kennyp_ta:

"We all know Brymo has better lyrics than Burna boy sha, just that Brymo isn’t mentally okay."

theboyyoucanthandle:

"I no like to go where them no go gree me smoke igbo oo."

itzlaarge:

"Person don go vex Odogwu, make una listen the lyrics well this man dey send message to OBO as well."

@icons_closet:

"I am not a fan of Burna’s bad behavior but this time I endorse him."

vicky_skincare:

"I don’t believe any sane person would support him for this… depression is real and y’all should be careful how you treat people or speak of them in public.. some were there yesterday and you are there today but some would take your spotlight tomorrow too.. pele pele laye gba ooooo."

im_federal:

"Blackface preparing for another podcast."

bestpracticestoday:

"Wahala brymo insulted igbos too so yh that's good riddance."

flamezyofficial_:

"Causing wahala dey come with another level of confidence if your Mama dey your back! "

