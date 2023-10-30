Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently took a flight on his private jet when they experienced turbulence

In the video which was posted online by his cousin, the music star was seen reacting in fear as the turbulence hit

According to Davido, he doesn’t like when turbulence happens because he loves his life, this got many fans talking

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has caught the attention of many netizens over the way he reacted while experiencing turbulence.

The music star’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke aka @nikos_babiiu on TikTok, took to her page to share a video of his reaction.

Nigerians react to Davido's scared reaction as he experiences turbulence on private jet. Photos: @nikos_babiiu

In the clip, Davido was on a private jet with his cousin, his lawyer and other members of his DMW crew when the turbulence hit.

The music star was seen holding on to his chair in fear and also clenching his teeth while hoping for the turbulence to pass. The video also showed his cousin, Nike, finding the whole situation amusing and laughing at the singer.

Davido also said:

“I was scared on the flight, I don’t like turbulence because I love my life.”

Nigerians speak as Davido reacts in fear to turbulence

A number of Nigerians were amused by the video of how Davido reacted when he experienced turbulence while on his jet. Read some of their comments below:

Dj_nezer:

“Poor man pikin go say e no like Davido.”

splendstar:

“Davido family sweet sha... e good make money go round and make everybody de successful .... ”

jimbabacomedian:

“Una just want make samklef and dammy dey vex now.”

rythym_god:

“Poor man go think say na film.”

nanc_y6803:

“Fear fear no wonder he Dey pack crowds waka.”

emperorabdul_:

“Waiting poor man pikin know about turbulence.”

Smart_wears_collections_:

“I don’t want to die because I got money that’s my 001.”

director_hsv:

“At this age I stil neveer enter plane . Not to talk of our darling turbulence.”

innocent_me5543:

“Chaii, in this life ehn “Just have money oo” dix one nor be meme o.”

successfulbbanks01:

“Dammykrane go say na him money dem Dey chop.”

sugarberry_bae:

“After God..have money.”

