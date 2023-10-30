Nigerian billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, has now updated fans after taking a luxury vacation with friends

The celebrity disk jockey shared a series of fun photos and videos as she holidayed in Zanzibar

A number of Nigerians reacted to DJ Cuppy’s vacation photos in interesting ways

Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has now caused a stir on social media with vacation photos.

The socialite took to her official Instagram page to announce to fans that she had gone for vacation in Zanzibar withs some friends.

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's Zanzibar vacation photos. Photos: @cuppymusic

According to Cuppy, she decided to run away to Zanzibar for a few days with some of her girls. Explaining further, the billionaire’s daughter noted that it was done for her to revive her black girl magic.

She wrote:

“Ran away to Zanzibar with some sisters for a few days to revive my black girl magic ‍ #CuppyDat.”

DJ Cuppy also shared a series of photos and videos showing her having fun during the luxury trip. See the snaps below:

Fans react as DJ Cuppy goes to Zanzibar for vacation

Shortly after DJ Cuppy shared her vacation snaps, a number of netizens trooped to her comment section to share their thoughts. Some of them asked questions about her stolen phone. Read what some of them had to say below:

lawless___lawyer___:

“You don get new phone?????”

clinton_officail:

“Ma'am, what you saying abt the phone? You've moved on? You look so mesmerizing anyway.”

Bestbird44:

“I think I need to go on a vacation to Zanzibar too.”

cod_again_:

“Na she b part of the rich man pikin we Dey talk about.”

douyestoner:

“My Cupcake - I'm coming to see you in Zanzibar.”

Emeka.fab:

“Can I sit with you guys.”

Victor_onukah:

“This woman needs no makeup.”

Am_ara_chee:

“Black girl magic.”

Aesh.x:

“You’re so beautiful.”

DJ Cuppy to tax fans after losing phone in London

It was earlier reported that Nigerians were not pleased that DJ Cuppy took to social media with a post, subtly begging for a new phone.

The singer recently lost her iPhone 14, and in her tweet on X, formerly Twitter, she asked if she was allowed to ask her fans (cupcakes) to buy her the latest iPhone.

To drive home her point, the singer noted that her colleagues receive cars from their fans in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng