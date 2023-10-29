Billionaire kid Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media with a post about replacing her phone

The singer made a tweet on X, asking if she's allowed to ask her fans to buy her a new iPhone

Cuppy's post has sparked reactions on social media, with netizens dragging her for begging despite being a rich kid

Nigerians are not pleased that Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, took to social media with a post, subtly begging for a new phone.

The singer recently lost her iPhone 14, and in her tweet on X, formerly Twitter, she asked if she was allowed to ask her fans (cupcakes) to buy her the latest iPhone.

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's request for phone

Source: Instagram

To drive home her point, the singer noted that her colleagues receive cars from their fans in Nigeria.

She wrote:

"Soooo…. Am I allowed to ask my Cupcakes to buy me an iPhone 15 Pro Max? Am just asking if I can ask. I swear I’ve seen my mates in Naij receive cars from their fans."

View the tweet below:

Reactions to Cuppy's tweet

The singer's tweet got netizens bashing her for begging despite her wealthy background.

Read some comments below:

@mrlurvy:

"Make Cupcakes dey pour water inside ocean abi. Must be nice."

@zamani281:

"Fans wey never chop ?? Buy it for yourself. Fans dey see shege this."

@Konigtimz:

"Lol. Sounds like money asking for money."

@viccetti:

"You haven’t given a penny to any of your fans before but you want them to get you a phone? “The Rich keeps getting richer” has never been more clear."

@Ugochukwu_96:

"Rich man pikin dey beg poor man pikin. There is definitely a glitch in the simulation."

@Ugochukwu_96:

"Dey play cuppy. Na fans way never chop wan buy you iPhone 15? You never hear say na Tinubu government we dey so?"

@JoyisBackAgain:

"Otedollar na your papa, make we wey nobody sabi our papa buy iPhone 15 for you? Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, eyan buruku ni eh, you are w!cked."

@FruityofAbuja:

"You are a billionaire's daughter... instead of gifting your fans in this hard times, you still want to collect from them. Florence wetin dey worry you?"

