Celebrity designer, Veekee James, has taken to social media to share some behind-the-scenes video

The clips capture the making of Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress which featured a lot of handworks

Recall the actress emerged as the best-dressed star at the 2022 AMVCA event, an award which was snagged by BBNaija Beauty at the 2023 edition

The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) may be over but some interesting details about celebrity looks at the event continue to amaze fans.

In an exciting display of creativity and style, Veekee James took fans on an exclusive tour through the making of Osas Ighodaro's breathtaking dress for the prestigious event.

Photos of the making of the dress Credit: @veekeejames_official

The videos were undoubtedly visual feasts which captured the meticulous craftsmanship and the sheer brilliance that brought this extraordinary ensemble to life.

In the first video, about 13 people were seen working on the bead embellishments on the dress.

Interestingly, the video also shows how the fabric for the look was created through patterns and stitches.

Check out the video below:

In the second video, the actress is seen trying on the dress as Veekee James works on the fitting of the look.

Check it out below:

Nigerians react to BTS of Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress making

sisioflagoscity:

"I think this behind the scene videos are great content because people do no know the amount of hard work that goes into these productions . Look at the number of people it took Weldone."

nayafrank_official:

"This needs to go viral. You are very talented! If it’s worth $50k then it should be sold at that price let those that can afford it wear it. You are a high end designer so you shouldn’t listen to what the internet users says."

stannze:

"I even come appreciate the dress more. So much work went into it."

zyyfootwears_:

"About 12 persons were beading one dress!!!! Hope y’all see their efforts and why she charges her worth. Pls take your flowers Veekee."

hee_vee_ay:

"You literally use your hand to create your own 'panel fabric' however it pleases you!!"

viv.ace.stitches:

"God this dress is magnificent ✨️ ..the effort,time and strength you put in your craft is admirable..I am in awe of your hand work."

Source: Legit.ng