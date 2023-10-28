Davido, in a new interview, recounted how his billionaire dad, Adedeji Adeleke, used his power to halt his career in the music industry

The DMW label boss said while his dad supported him doing music, he wanted him to complete his education

Davido also bragged about being the first-generation entertainer in his bloodline, which stirred reactions

Nigeran international act David Adeleke Davido opened up on how he reached a deal with his billionaire father and businessman Adedeji Adeleke to pursue his music career.

Davido, during an interview with American TV host Kelly Clarkson, shared how his dad once used his influence to halt his career by cancelling his shows because he wanted him to become a graduate before focusing on music.

The DMW star said his dad was keen on him going to school, and they agreed that he would attend school for two weeks a month and pursue his music career for the other two weeks.

However, as he began to gain fame, he became a distraction to his classmates and had to opt for part-time classes.

Davido revealed he finally finished school as he added his father is now his biggest fan.

“I come from a big family that is really big on education. I’m first generation entertainer, in my whole life of bloodline." said in the video.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Davido's interview

See some of their comments below:

verydarkblackman:

"No be this accent OBO take follow me talk that day,shey he came down to my level ni."

demin_bespoke:

"Poor man pikin go talk say na pride."

tkinzystar:

"Lol he owns a university and you couldn’t stay in school. Omo."

obamzi:

“My music was always good” he knew that."

meet_oyin:

"See fine face nice accent and attractive set of teeth ❤️ tell me why I won’t love David."

