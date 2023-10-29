A video of Phyna seated with crossdresser Bobrisky at an event is trending on social media

The BBNaija star's facial expression when Bobrisky leaned in to talk to her in the video has, however, caused a stir

Reacting to the clip, some netizens suggested Phyna didn't want to be close to the crossdresser

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Phyna is making headlines once again over her recent video of her with popular crossdresser Bobrisky.

In the viral clip, Phyna, who was seen sitting next to Bobrisky, gave a facial expression that left people talking.

Phyna and Bobrisky meet at an event. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Some online observers claimed the reality star was irritated by Bobrisky.

A clip also showed the moment Bobrisky leaned in to speak with Phyna, and her reaction made many believe she was uncomfortable around him.

There was also visible reluctance on Phyna's part.

Reacting to the clip, some netizens claimed Bobrisky might not have been smelling pleasant, which may be the reason behind Phyna's reaction.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Phyna's video with Bobrisky

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

zeezaina_:

"Phyna is high and bob is shy."

bidotata:

"Snelling Gbola but Bob supported phyna that year ooo for bbn."

zemenor21:

"Risky dey irritate Phyna."

surest_22:

"Na every minute phyna day trend una day find this girl trouble Ooo if she clear the air now they'll say she's razz."

lordmayor012:

"Senior man forget to Brush before she comot for house."

olamide_____28:

"Senior man dey smell."

unruly_770:

"Something dey smell for there."

unusal_mily:

"She's uncomfortable."

flamezyofficial_:

"One of them dey endure odour(either body or mouth, or even both), Oyinbo dey call am perseverance."

Phyna laughs over Davido's old video

Legit.ng previously reported that Phyna, seemingly mocked Davido after an old video of him ranting about not being recognized by a US show promoter re-surfaced online.

The reality star derived joy in the video, which was shared by Dammy Krane, who has repeatedly dragged Davido over unpaid debts.

The reality star reshared a screenshot of Dammy Krane berating Davido for saying he doesn’t know she is, yet was ranting when the same was done to him.

Source: Legit.ng