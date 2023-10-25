Following Blessing CEO's claim that Davido owed her rumoured lover IVD N4.5m, the singer's side Isreal DMW, has reacted

The logistics manager called out Blessing and urged her to stop chasing clout with his boss' name

Isreal also asked the media personality if IVD told her Davido owes him and noted that he does not fight according to law

Davido's Isreal has reacted to claims by Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, that the car the singer bought for him has yet to be paid for in full.

The controversial media personality alleged in videos and posts that the Unavailable crooner has refused to pay the N4.5m balance of the car bought from Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, for four years.

Netizens react to Isreal's reply to Blessing CEO Photo credit: @officialbblessingceo/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Isreal shared a photo of Blessing and called her out with his caption.

Isreal warned Blessing never to chase clout with his name or Davido's and asked if she thinks he is Verydarkman, whom she has been dragging online.

Juju, as he is fondly called asked the CEO if IVD ever told her that his boss did not pay for his car in full.

Isreal also noted that he does not drag people to police stations to fight.

See the post below:

Reactions to Isreal's post

Netizens joined Isreal in calling out Blessing CEO, read comments gathered below:

dear_hopeee:

"E be like the kirikiri she went to the last time is hungrying her again."

goodbadgurl02:

"Tell your useless oga make he go pay people wey he dey owe na."

d.an.ielregha:

"If she was very dark man will she want to loose Davido as a friend?? Y’all should speak with sense abeg! She’s just sad verydarkman is progressing."

bella_bitesss:

"Abeg rest!! I don taya to dey defend una sef! I go soon join FC."

mayorsoj:

"Everybody wan use Davido trend even Blessing Ceo wey get boil for yansh ,, i won’t blame coz he gave them the chance … can never be Wizkid."

callmeennybillions:

"Blessing nuisance good for nothing CEO…..woooooooowdats deep"

soloblinkz:

"30BG be like na defense week una dey so."

tolulope_jide:

"That werey isreal wey do head like mount Everest sef dey talk....u wey be bomboy. All of una must go down,no peace for the wicked."

nene_george:

"She’s really out here making herself look like a clown again . Blessing ceo that ivd ma man don’t want you, leave him to fight his own battle."

callmeennybillions:

"VDM don collect stray bullets of words oooo. Israel u suppose Dey hide behind VDM, u wey no Dey gym."

Davido reacts amid several allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer seemed unbothered despite the allegations levelled against him by several people.

The singer was called out by a photographer for owing him N 218m, and controversial media personality Blessing CEO also called him for owing her rumoured lover N4.5m.

Despite the chaos, the singer shared a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, and lovingly gave a shout-out to his fans who care about him.

Source: Legit.ng