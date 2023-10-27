Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu has sparked reactions online with some recent snaps he posted online

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) boss is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, making some business rounds

However, the dresses and outfits he has been seen rocking while on his Saudi trip have stirred reactions online

Internationally famous Nigerian billionaire and bank CEO Tony Elumelu stirs emotions online with some recent clips he shared on his social media pages.

The UBA boss shared some photos that have got people talking and gushing at his dashing looks and physique.

Photos of Tony Elumelu in Riyadh dressed like schoolboy trends. Photo credit: @tonyoelumelu

Tony, who recently turned 60, looks more like a 30-something than someone closer to his retirement age.

Riyadh season

Photos of the veteran serial entrepreneur in Riyadh rocking a backpack with a slim-fit shirt and juggers pants have set tongues wagging.

It was even more catchy to notice that the billionaire complimented all this with Crocs as his footwear.

The billionaire is one of the most admired and revered Nigerian elite.

His dashing fashion sense and business orientation have endeared him to many Nigerian youths.

See Tony Elumelu's post that got people talking online:

Reactions trail Tony Elumelu's post from Saudi Arabia

@cashflow.comic:

"Baba Elumelu Highest boss."

@sbbontu:

"TOE way the only way!!"

@lalaroy_cap:

"UBA bank big man big things."

@ikenna3163:

"Game changer."

@_pekenazy:

"Another update."

@RaeofGeorgia:

"It’s the crocs for me ."

@Titilope__xo:

"Soft like Tony!."

@Oluchima1:

"Are you visiting Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman?"

@AbangMercy:

"Baba 60 we be Fashion Killer."

@Laud_hauz:

"Real men don’t watch the News, they're the news."

@nkechi_nwokolo:

"Crocs on my feet, crocodile on my plate cos im da coco."

@danhzy_agbo:

"Dear lord,i hope someday you'll make me super rich so i can experiment being a simple man and seriously rich at the same time."

