Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo recently shared some photos on his page that have stirred the attention of many online

Alexx in the caption of his photos, dropped a stinging life nugget that has resonated with many online

The movie star noted in his post that happiness in life is free; however, to have an enjoyment-filled existence is the one that has a high price

Nollywood star Alex Ekubo has sparked reactions online after some snaps he recently shared on his page went viral.

The movie star, who recently visited Mai Atafo's fashion house, dropped some stunning images on his Instagram page that left many fans drooling over him.

Stunning new images of Alex Ekubo stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alex is yet to officially announce if he is in a new relationship as he continues to enjoy life as a single man after his recent engagement scandal with Fancy Acholonu.

"Happiness is Free" - Alex Ekubo notes

As much as the photos Alex shared online stirred attention and got people talking, it was his quote that made headlines.

The Nollywood star had noted in his post that happiness is free. But to live a life of enjoyment is the one that's quite expensive.

See Alex Ekubo's quote below:

"Happiness is FREE, na Enjoyment dey EXPENSIVE."

Check out Alex's post here:

Reactions trail Alex Ekubo's post

See some of the reactions that trailed Alex Ekubo's comment below:

@yomicasual:

"We make good clothes for a living sha."

@officialhustlegopay:

"How did someone not marry a man like you."

@omonioboli:

"Bestie."

@_annie_elvira:

"Lemme continue crushing on this guy coz I kn I can't meet him in real life."

@danielkdaniel:

"Get out! Too soft."

@olis_natural_organics:

"@alexxekubo My Love, My heart sweet and my Yellow Chocolate You look delectable and hot! Always matching out sharp."

@chadash_moses:

"❤️❤️ can't heart you less."

@mr_onyxcute:

"High chief, Ikuku Onye Ego."

@nana_kouture_more:

"My billionaire hubby the ladies here should be careful."

Fancy Acholonu Debunks Sexual Allegations Levelled Against Alex Ekubo

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about Alex and his ex-fiancee Fancy Acholonu who came out to debunk allegations that she called her ex-lover a gay man.

Fancy made this statement during her tell-it-all interview with gossip blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

She noted that not once in her life has she ever publicly called or declared Alexx Ekubo as gay.

Source: Legit.ng