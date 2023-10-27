Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s wedding day video is now a trending topic after it surfaced on social media

The movie star was seen getting married to her lover at the time when she was just a 21-year-old lady

The video raised a series of interesting comments from netizens as some pointed out the resemblance with her two children

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has now got netizens talking after an old video of her getting married surfaced online.

Recall that the movie star has always been open about how she got married at a young age despite being from a wealthy family and how her ex-husband made her know poverty for the first time.

Fans react to old video of Iyabo Ojo getting married at 21. Photos: @nollywoodcitadel

Just recently, Legit.ng spotted a video on @nollywoodcitadel on Instagram of the movie star’s wedding day when she was just 21.

In the video, the young actress was seen dressed in white with her man who wore a suit as they signed their marriage papers in court.

A part of the clip showed Iyabo Ojo with a big smile on her face during her nuptials as her man held her hand for them to cut their wedding cake.

Reactions trail video from Iyabo Ojo’s wedding day at 21

The old video of Iyabo Ojo as a young bride soon caught the attention of many netizens. Some of them wondered about the whereabouts of her ex-husband while others pointed out the resemblance her two kids shared with them.

Read some of the comments below:

shyzon1:

“Na the husband wey make her know poverty be this?”

Why_not_shaycee._:

“All I see is Pricilla and festus.”

__moeyin:

“So na this man make her know poverty.”

Typicalaramide:

“Festus really looks like his dad omo .”

oyelekeabimbola1990:

“Wait,is the man dead or alive.”

praisezil:

“I've always known she supposed to be dark skin.”

Tiaraoluwa286:

“At least he gave her the precious gift that she will forever appreciate.”

Ngwdeing_mbong_:

“She is a beautiful woman.”

rosita_rose2661:

“Wow God is great ”

_thebadmus:

“Omo the resemblance.”

gladys.hassan:

“Na d husband wey Dey stay for face mi I face u bi dat.”

demdessybeautyempire:

“Jesus Christ the man look so much like Festus and IY look like Prescilia. Too much resemblance.”

olagold_clothings.collections:

“Wow those children no need DNA this one na confirm them no need to tell us.”

Chi_m_buchi:

“Her smile still remains unbeatable.”

Iyabo Ojo celebrates 25 years in movie industry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo is celebrating her 25 years as a screen star and producer in the movie business.

In a lengthy statement on her Instagram page, the Nollywood star thanked God for her accomplishment.

Iyabo disclosed that she started performing at the age of 20 and detailed her life, from her first acting part in the 1998 film Satanic to her recent successes. After that, she became a TikTok sensation and made her debut comedy skit series.

