Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal gave netizens something to talk about after she unveiled her "brother"

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood star was on the receiving end days ago over her bright complexion

Following the heated episode she had with her fans and followers, she decided to unveil her "brother", who was lighter than her, igniting another round of reactions

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal got many people talking after introducing her fans and followers to her "brother".

In a short sensational video, the movie star showed off her bright-toned face to announce the presence of her "brother."

Moyo Lawal revealed her "brother". Credit: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

Many were surprised to see that she unveiled the late American pop star Michael Jackson as her brother.

This video came after Moyo fought with her fans, who accused her of bleaching her skin. And also claimed she was becoming transparent.

See her video below:

Moyo Lawal spurs reactions online

Many laughed at the actress' post while pointing out that her skin resembled Michael Jackson's bleached skin.

casanova_pinky:

"You people saying she is too fair nv see her for real-life, damnn I was lost, she look so beautiful In person,God I wept."

officialyetty1:

"But she no too bad oh, that’s if you look am fast fast."

queen_cybee:

"Nopes that’s not your brother tenge is your brotheryou’re the female version."

oxlade_gbolahan:

"You need to see a therapist or this single life is affecting u.....this is not the Moyo Lawal we all know. What's going on?"

amybaebi:

"The resemblance is uncanny you must be MOYETH JACKSON, the second sister?."

nuhu2sure:

"U look alike."

moyolawalplus:

"Glow with us."

didiekanem:

"You are the best skin care plug no cap . My products o."

pearl_sophiee:

"Moyo I pray for a good husband for you,..may he come to show you love and give you forever peace."

twilight_queenjulia:

"Aww your brother is soo cute …I love him may his soul rest in peace."

Moyo Lawal displays curves in her outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moyo is not only known for being a screen diva, she has also become famous for flaunting her curves on social media.

The Nollywood actress' taste for fashion is not in doubt as she has been seen in several creative styles, and she does not have a limit to what she wears.

She stepped out in a beautiful blue lace outfit, which made her look elegant and brought out her fashionista vibes.

Source: Legit.ng