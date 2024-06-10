Moyo Lawal Introduces Her Light-Skinned “Brother” After Being Slammed: “The Resemblance Is Uncanny”
- Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal gave netizens something to talk about after she unveiled her "brother"
- Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood star was on the receiving end days ago over her bright complexion
- Following the heated episode she had with her fans and followers, she decided to unveil her "brother", who was lighter than her, igniting another round of reactions
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal got many people talking after introducing her fans and followers to her "brother".
In a short sensational video, the movie star showed off her bright-toned face to announce the presence of her "brother."
Many were surprised to see that she unveiled the late American pop star Michael Jackson as her brother.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
This video came after Moyo fought with her fans, who accused her of bleaching her skin. And also claimed she was becoming transparent.
See her video below:
Moyo Lawal spurs reactions online
Many laughed at the actress' post while pointing out that her skin resembled Michael Jackson's bleached skin.
casanova_pinky:
"You people saying she is too fair nv see her for real-life, damnn I was lost, she look so beautiful In person,God I wept."
officialyetty1:
"But she no too bad oh, that’s if you look am fast fast."
queen_cybee:
"Nopes that’s not your brother tenge is your brotheryou’re the female version."
oxlade_gbolahan:
"You need to see a therapist or this single life is affecting u.....this is not the Moyo Lawal we all know. What's going on?"
amybaebi:
"The resemblance is uncanny you must be MOYETH JACKSON, the second sister?."
nuhu2sure:
"U look alike."
moyolawalplus:
"Glow with us."
didiekanem:
"You are the best skin care plug no cap . My products o."
pearl_sophiee:
"Moyo I pray for a good husband for you,..may he come to show you love and give you forever peace."
twilight_queenjulia:
"Aww your brother is soo cute …I love him may his soul rest in peace."
Moyo Lawal displays curves in her outfit
Legit.ng earlier reported that Moyo is not only known for being a screen diva, she has also become famous for flaunting her curves on social media.
The Nollywood actress' taste for fashion is not in doubt as she has been seen in several creative styles, and she does not have a limit to what she wears.
She stepped out in a beautiful blue lace outfit, which made her look elegant and brought out her fashionista vibes.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.