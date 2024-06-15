The Nigerian Navy can now produce up-to-date navigational charts and hydrographic data without relying on foreign charts

This milestone was announced by Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode on Friday, June 14 and comes ahead of the 2024 World Hydrography Day celebration

Accurate hydrographic data is important for safe navigation, efficiency, and sustainability in the maritime industry

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Navy has developed the capacity to produce up-to-date navigational charts and hydrographic data.

Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode, the hydrographer of the federation and CEO of the National Hydrographic Agency, announced this on Friday, June 14.

The Nigerian Navy can now produce up-to-date navigational charts and hydrographic data, said Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode.

Source: Twitter

The Navy can now rapidly update and validate hydrographic data independently, eliminating reliance on foreign charts.

"We no longer need to send data abroad for validation," Olugbode said in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

He acknowledged the support of the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, in developing the Hydrography Department's training capabilities, Leadership also reported.

Olugbode speaks on 2024 World Hydrography Day

Meanwhile, Olugbode noted that the Navy's milestone comes ahead of the 2024 World Hydrography Day celebration, themed "Hydrographic Information: Enhancing Safety, Efficiency, and Sustainability in Marine Activities."

The senior naval officer stressed the importance of accurate hydrographic data for safe navigation, operational efficiency, and sustainability in the maritime industry.

According to Olugbode, hydrographic surveys have also been crucial in planning and constructing new ports, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

He said the Navy's in-house capability enhances its operational capabilities and contributes to the country's maritime development.

Legit.ng gathers that the 2024 World Hydrography Day celebration in Nigeria will highlight the significance of hydrographic information and its practical impacts. All maritime stakeholders, academia, hydrographic practitioners, and policymakers are invited to attend.

Navy relocates training base from Lagos to Rivers

In another report, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla, announced the relocation of the Naval Training Command headquarters from Lagos to Onne in Rivers state.

Ogalla said the Nigerian Navy is moving its training command to Rivers because it has enough space to carry out its duties.

He made this known during a courtesy visit to the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, April 25.

