BREAKING: PDP Told to Suspend Bode George Indefinitely, Video Emerges
A viral video has emerged showing some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling for the indefinite suspension of Chief Bode George, the party's former deputy national chairman and chieftain.
In a one-minute, two-second video uploaded by a PDP enthusiast, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, on social media, the PDP members unanimously agreed that the leader should be suspended indefinitely because they no longer trusted him.
Abubakar captioned the video:
"Lagos State PDP passed Vote of No Confidence on Chief Olabode George, and it was unanimously agreed that he should be suspended from the party."
How Nigerians react to call for Bode George's suspension
Some Nigerians and members of the PDP have taken to the post's comment section to express their reactions. Below are some of their comments:
Oyegoke Olawale commented:
"The action of the group that purportedly suspended Chief Bode George is alien to the party, and a reminder archaic approach to party issues. It will definitely boomerang."
Ige Ishola wrote:
"PDP is sick and going on a stretcher in Lagos State to the Hospital. Lagos State PDP members should pray whether it will come back again. Where is Jimi Agbaje?"
Another X user with the handle @raylex04 said:
"Una never really serious for that PDP. Wike dey there una never pass a vote of no confidence, Na Bode George be the problem."
Suleman Oriyomi reacted:
"As it should be! Well done to our leaders."
Another Nigerian with the handle @conscience75 stated:
"PDP and LP in Lagos should merge and become one party."
See the video of their calls below:
