BBNaija Level Up star Beauty Tukura has broken the internet with her 26th birthday celebration

The former beauty queen, who clocked a new age on October 21, 2023, shared photos of the gifts she received on her Instagram page

The beautiful gifts that Beauty got from fans left many netizens drooling as they gushed over her photos

Former BBNaija Level Up star Beauty Tukura is now in the news over her 26th birthday celebration.

The reality show star and ex-beauty queen received a lot of love from fans as she turned the new age on October 21, 2023.

Photos of BBNaija's Beauty's 26th birthday gifts trend. Photos: @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Beauty updated fans on social media about how her birthday went by showcasing the lovely gifts she received from well-wishers.

The reality show star shared photos and a video of the birthday cakes, money bouquets, money cakes, balloons, food, flowers and more that she got from fans to mark her big day.

Beauty sat in the middle of her gifts that were laid out around her, and she had a big smile on her face as she appreciated the fan love.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Thank you all so much for all the love I received on my birthday. This was my most wholesome birthday yet! My heart is full of gratitude. I’m happy because I am loved. I’m happy because I have the best people in my corner.”

Fans react to photos of Beauty Tukura's 26th birthday gifts

The lovely photos of Beauty's 26th birthday gifts left many fans impressed. A number of them likened her to a Korean actor, Lee Min Ho, who has been known to get gifts from fans on his birthday.

Nkwentifaith3:

“Chaii them wan use cake finish BET.”

Hebbysalau:

“Lee min ho na Oga oooo but beauty.”

bondwithbola:

“She's so loved.”

tantohcar:

“She deserves it.”

Homarelll:

“Wildddd you deserve much more.”

The_real_amaka:

“You do a lot for people on their own days. You deserve everything good my darling.”

Leelee.carissa:

“For a minute I thought it was Lee min ho.”

kingpexxie:

“Abi Lee min-ho Dey craze ?? Happy birthday my Queen.”

Justinessien:

“Lee Min Ho no do pass o!”

Bozjewelry:

“You deserve nothing less.”

mz_florashaw:

“Beauty min hoo.”

abbeymattheworks:

“If he Choke you go know!”

simisanyaa:

“Naija lee mee hoo.”

simisanyaa:

“You are loved my baby stay beautiful.”

