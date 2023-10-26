Mohbad's mother, Abosede Aloba, during her statement in court, opened up on the reason for her sour relationship with the singer

Abosede, who said she and Mohbad began to relate better in 2019, revealed the deceased told her he was being bullied but cautioned her against speaking

The former Marlian signee's mum also revealed Mohbad's wife complained about his infidelity

Late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, is making headlines once again as details from a coroner's inquest about his death continue to emerge online.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's mother, Mrs Abosede Aloba, was also present in court on Wednesday, October 25, where she revealed why her relationship with the late singer was not cordial for a long time.

Mohbad's mum testified in court about her relationship with him. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a report via The Punch, Abosede revealed her soured relationship with Mohbad was because his father, Joseph, took him away and instructed him not to contact her.

While speaking before the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, Abosede confirmed she and her late son began to relate better in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The singer's mum said he cautioned her against speaking when he told her he was being bullied and beaten.

Abosede told the court that she and the deceased's dad went to singer Azeez Fashola Naira Marley to query him over the dispute with their son.

“I asked Mohbad to call Pasuma to report Naira Marley because of the consistent beating, and Pasuma said he would intervene.

“Mohbad kept on cautioning me not to talk. I only got to know about the injury four days after, and the only person he had issues with is Naira Marley," Abosede said.

The singer's mum also revealed that Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, only complained about his infidelity.

What Mohbad's dad said about singer's wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, revealed the singer's wife, Wunmi, cheated on him with another Marlian signee.

He also claimed that Mohbad told him his wife put sleeping pills in his food.

Joseph testified that he saw Mohbad three days before his death, adding that he saw the deceased’s casket only in a picture.

Source: Legit.ng