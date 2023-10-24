Cubana Chiefpriest has issued some financial advice to Nigerians on how they can grow their bank account

In a viral video, the celebrity barman advised Nigerians to spend the money in their bank accounts to give room for more cash

Chiefpriest's motivational statement has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens, as many replied to him

Nigerian celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has advised Nigerians on how they can make more money.

In a viral video, Chiefpriest directed Nigerians to spend the small money in their bank accounts to create space for a more significant amount.

Cubana Chiefpriest issues financial advice. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to the socialite, the small money left in people's bank accounts would make it difficult for large amounts of money to come in.

He also tackled Nigerians for always keeping their money in banks like they were assured of tomorrow. Chiefpriest added that death was inevitable and could come anytime.

In his words:

“That money wey you dey save for bank, u know when u go die, you just dey act like say you know tomorrow, chop ur money, the small money dey suffocate big money wey dey come, that small money wey dey account chop am finish, make see space come in.”

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Cubana Chiefpriest's advice

See some of the comments below:

pauldgoodguy:

"if you like listen to him, na only you and your responsibilities go remain."

wendy_adamma:

"I don choppp am. Big money did not come."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"For this economy even if you spend wisely money go still finish."

phancii_nation:

"Na wetin dem tell me now I Don finish my one and only 10k."

its_classicb:

"Na this advice I take wey today I no see food chop. Thank you sir, but I won’t try it again."

lady_temiitope:

"Make I go spend my 5k akant balance so 500million fit see space enter."

Cubana Chiefpriest, others attend Wizkid's Jada P's birthday bash

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid and Jada P made headlines after clips showed them stepping out to celebrate the latter's birthday.

The lovebirds were seen having fun as they celebrated in viral clips.

Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, was among the popular faces who attended the birthday bash.

Source: Legit.ng