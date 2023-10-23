Portable's ex-signee, Young Duu, has returned to his old lifestyle before the singer and fame found him

In a video online, the young boy was seen trying to hide his face despite wearing a mask as the person who made the video called him out

The man who made the clip also went to the woman who sold food to Young Duu and made her disclose how much he spent

A man could not stop himself from announcing Young Duu's presence after he sighted the singer in his trenches hood.

Young Duu had tried to hide his face with a mask and embarrassingly turned away as the person who made the video called him out, thus announcing his presence.

The young boy and another individual were seen in front of a food vendor, and after they left, the man who made the video asked the woman what Young Duu had bought from her.

The food vendor listed the items, a total of N700, after which the man cursed Portable for what he reduced Young Duu to.

Reactions to Young Duu's video

The video got many people calling out Portable and hoping for a better life for Young Duu.

User not found:

"Na Portable cause all these things for this boy, boy wey never see money."

Ifedayo:

"Youngduu get fame, he no get money."

Engr Lateef Olamide:

"Whether we like it or not, Young Duu will definitely be lifted up very soon because the boy's fame is certain. God will definitely bless him soon."

OTUNBA:

"EFCC needs to investigate Young Duu, abi na from N70k show money he still dey spend?"

bravoshinany:

"You'll make it in life Young Duu."

Kasirakasira:

"Next time, buy him food, no be say you go dey cast am."

ifagbemiifakorede:

"He go later come buy food for you wey cast am."

Portable calls Young Duu bad luck

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable shared proof of his conversation with one of his signees, Yung Duu, over the car he bought for him.

The Zazu crooner bought the young man a new car in July and lamented how badly it had been used.

He ordered Yung Duu to return the car to his Zazu bar. He claimed the signee was bad luck because he lost his own car the day he gave Yung Duu the ride.

