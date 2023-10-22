Former Super Eagles football player Jay Jay Okocha and his beautiful wife Nkechi marked their silver jubilee of conjugal bliss

Pictures and videos from the extravagant ceremony held in Maldives flooded the internet as netizens joined in the celebration

Not only was the power couple celebrating their 25 years of togetherness, but it was also the 50th birthday of the woman

It's a double celebration for former Nigerian football player Jay Jay Okocha and his wife, as they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and her 50th birthday in the Maldives with a stunning party that went viral online.

Videos from the incredible event caught the interest of many, lighting up social media.

Source: Instagram

The pair were seen renewing their vows in a touching ceremony where they looked stunning in the traditional white bridal garb.

In yet another heartwarming video, Jay Jay Okocha's lovely wife, Nkechi, wore a sleek black gown while the two danced joyfully next to each other.

Their two adorable children, Ajay Okocha and Daniela Okocha, were also present to share in their joy.

See videos from the lush event

Jay Jay Okocha's wedding anniversary sparks reactions online

The stunning ceremony captivated fans and well-wishers and inspired couples worldwide to their union.

See comments below:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

"Wow! I love this."

"Una dey complain say dollar dey high and inflation in Nigeria...but una dey carry Money wen una for put for naija economy dey go another man country...ok ooo."

"Money is everything in life, you can't tell me otherwise."

"Una dey complain say dollar dey high and inflation in Nigeria...but una dey carry Money wen una for put for naija economy dey go another man country...ok ooo!"

Source: Legit.ng