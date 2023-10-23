Videos and pictures from Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge festival on Sunday, October 22, have emerged online

One of the highlights of the event was some ladies who came in wedding gowns and veil

As expected, the pictures and video have left people talking, with netizens dropping different comments

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge for the year 2023 ended with a festival on Sunday, October 22, at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Videos and pictures from the event saw several single ladies rocking wedding gowns with the hope of getting married soon.

Nathaniel Bassey holds Hallelujah Challenge festival in Lagos. Credit: @nathanielblow @hallelujahchallenge

Source: Instagram

Aside from those who attended the physical gathering in their wedding attires, others also showed off their gowns online as they joined the programme via social media.

This was after Nathaniel Bassey had declared that the festival was a "dress like your miracle" night.

Aside from ladies in wedding outfits, some students showed up in graduation gowns.

See some of the pictures below:

Watch a video from the event below:

React to photos from Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge festival

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

cletus_annie_oge:

"I receive my kingdom Marriage."

its_sameog:

"Say Hello to the BRIDE on the first slide . Yes oooo. The Testimonies go lo."

lovelynenye_:

"Me I bought a wedding ring!!! May it come to pass this year in Jesus name."

rachyclothings:

"WoW wedding and a new fashion house."

ibambasinene:

"May God give us our hearts desires."

TheLaminar:

"Weddings go plenty next year o!!! Make una start to dey book o! "

tokstarr:

"Congratulations to everyone who has stayed waiting on #HallelujahChallenge."

See pictures of a lady who showed off an engagement ring:

Another lady showing off her engagement ring below:

