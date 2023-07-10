Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin, attracted teasing and disparaging remarks from online users after she declared her adoration for Jay Jay Okocha, a former Nigerian ace footballer

The passionate wife shared a video clip of Okocha's incredible field skills on her official Instagram profile

She went on to praise the former Super Eagles midfielder as the greatest player to ever play the game, referring to him as the King of Football

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, fell on the wrong side of many Nigerians online once more with a recent post she made on social media.

The passionate actress took to social media to make a particular post on Jay Jay, celebrating his prowess in football.

Judy Austin Judy Austin expresses admiration for Jay Jay Okocha Credit: @offcial_jj10, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, Judy Austin posted a video of Jay Jay Okocha and praised him as "the King of Football" and "the best to have ever played the game."

"The best to have played the game! That man is the King of football!!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her post below

Judy Austin's post on Jay Jay Okocha sparks reactions

Many who came across Judy's video dragged and tormented her for disorganizing the actor's former marriage. See their comments below:

thebold_diva:

"You are the best that played may and damaged her home? Judy get yourself a chill pill. You have gotten what you wanted , you said you are happy, so rest my dear. Enter house and rest."

kingwilliams1994:

"All of a sudden you're a football fan? He is married and not a simp like yul so sit down. You saw all the single men out there and you choose to crash an innocent woman's marriage and yet still restless. Get your fvcking miserable face out of here."

real_uju1:

"Husband thief or abi na thiefer. Make una help me for english. You think you are the one that played the game better. Why you no play the better in Obasi house."

onuchukwu_emmanuella:

"He is a married man ooo, abeg."

zara_savoia:

"I cover him with the blood of Jesus !!! He happily married man .. stay with your Yul."

Netizens react as Yul Edochie prays for President Tinubu

Nollywood star, Yul Edochie caused an uproar online after he prayed for Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his one month in office.

The movie star showered prayers on President Tinubu on his Twitter page on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Yul, who had been in some controversy, prayed for long life and good health for the new president as he leads the country amid rising inflation and fuel hike.

Edochie had previously begged President Tinubu to release the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Source: Legit.ng