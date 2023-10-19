A fast-rising makeup artist recently buzzed the internet with the revelation of what Nigerian singer Wzkid did in her life

The beauty expert noted that she was opportune to dress the facial appearance of the Afrobeats singer's sister for their mother's burial held on October 13

Sharing the enormous amount the singer gave for her job, the young lady left many excited over the fortune that came her way

A makeup artist surprised Nigerians with the enormous amount Wizkid paid her to glam his sister's face at their mother's funeral.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer hosted a lavish funeral ceremony for his late beloved mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Makeup Artist excited to get huge payment from Wizkid over sister's look Credit: @wizkid, @atikemakeover

The makeup artist, identified as @atikemakeover on TikTok, shared that she worked on the famous singer's sister's face on his mother's burial ceremony day.

She alleged that the Ojuelegba hitmaker unexpectedly paid her $1000 (over N1 million) to use cosmetics on his sister.

Sharing the exciting information, she wrote:

"How much is Banana Island again? POV: when Wizkid says, Take 1000 dollars and do my sister's makeup, 1$ = 1000."

See her video below

A video of Wizkid's sister in her facial gam

