Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez lit the internet with the announcement of his latest acquisitions, which include a brand-new luxury home, an SUV, and a customised swimming pool

The Back Uni hitmaker, filled with joy, took to social media to announce the significant milestone his career has fetched him

Pictures of the rapper's new mansion with his cars displayed in front spurred heartwarming takes from his fans and followers

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, better known by his stage name Blaqbonez, has left his fans and followers in awe as he showed his brand-new Mercedes-Benz SUV in his new residence with a bespoke swimming pool.

The musician took to social media to announce the fantastic news, sharing photographs of his all-white new home and brand-new vehicle.

Blaqbonez flaunts new mansion, swimming pool and SUV Credit: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Images posted to his social media account depicted an impressive, brilliant white structure, with his luxury cars parked inside its gated perimeter.

In his caption, the Chocolate City signee implied that if netizens knew the details of his rise to fame and fortune, they would agree that he was more than deserving of the new assets he got himself.

Showing the bespoke swimming pool in his new house, the tiles beneath the blue water spelled out, "Emeka must shine."

"if you really know the story you go know I deserve am ✨ #8DaysToEMS. BAD TILL ETERNITY OUT NOW."

See his pictures below

Fans congratulate rapper Blaqbonez.

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

beverly_osu:

"Emeka must shine oo."

zlatan_ibile:

"Big congratulations my bro ! SHINE 4L."

babyboyav:

"Congrats bro, well deserved ."

kenepisodee:

"Everything solid! A very big luxury home! Congratulations again and again my brother ❤️."

tosinakinbo:

"Over deserving! Congrats broski ❤️."

zoroswagbag;

"Emeka ebutego Ike = Emeka Ike congratulations broski."

aibeeabidoye:

"Congrats again Blaq! I’m waiting for my new bag."

dotunonamission:

"Congratulations My bro! Let’s shut down UYO tomorrow ."

tori_tse:

"Too hard."

