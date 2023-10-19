Nigerian singer Wizkid is now back to making public appearances after the burial of his late mother

The Star Boy recently attended the birthday party of his dear friend, Wande Coal, as he clocked 38

Heartwarming videos from their meeting at the event went viral as many fans gushed over their friendship

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid recently attended the birthday party of his colleague and friend, Wande Coal.

Wande Coal, whose real name is Wande Ojosipe, clocked 38 on October 18, 2023, and a birthday party was organised for him.

Wizkid was at Wande Coal's birthday party and they hugged like brothers. Photos: @wizkidayo, @wizkidgist

Source: Instagram

Wizkid surprised many when he arrived at the occasion, considering that he had just buried his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun.

In a heartwarming video from Wande Coal's party that made the rounds online, Wizkid was seen coming out of a car as he arrived at the event. He approached the celebrant who he gave a very tight hug.

Fans gush over video of Wizkid at Wande Coal's birthday party

The Star Boy's presence at Wande Coal's party got many fans excited. A number of them gushed over the friendship between both men. Read some of their comments below:

peace__of_mindd_:

“Wizkid too love wande coal.”

wurd_bishop:

“Wiz to go love wande I swear,the love is real.”

neatybright_neyo:

“See my dad Dressed.”

kristy_barbie01:

“My man, my man, my man.”

khydexbright__:

“Popsy doing.”

s_scott__:

“Biggest Bird.”

micolee_dc:

“Them love each other die.”

marvelz0147:

“Men mount.”

Afrobeatswave:

“Number One.”

quophi_cauline:

“BaBa Nla.”

Wizkid's reaction as he spots Wande Coal at his mum's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's reaction after he saw his colleague, Wande Coal, at the funeral wake service of his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun, caused a stir on social media.

Videos showing different scenes from the occasion spread across social media, and fans were pleased to see Wande Coal in attendance.

The bromance between Wizkid and Wande Coal is no longer news, and videos of them together at the late Mrs Balogun's wake melted hearts.

