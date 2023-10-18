A court in Abuja has prohibited popular OAP and hypeman Do2dtun from making defamatory posts about D'banj on social media platforms

Do2dtun had taken to social media several times to claim D'banj joined forces with his sister, who is his ex-wife, to take his daughters away from him

According to reports, the police would also investigate a criminal complaint brought by D’banj against Do2dtun

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has been restrained by a court in Abuja from making defamation posts about D'banj regarding his custody battle with his ex-wife.

In a series of posts and comments on his social media page, Do2dtun revealed how he has had to fight tooth and nail to see his two daughters after his brutal divorce from his ex-wife.

He also made bold claims about the role singer D'banj and his family are playing in taking his children away from him.

According to reports, the injunction was given by a Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, and the court has also ordered the Deputy Inspector of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, to investigate a criminal complaint brought by the singer against Do2dtun within two weeks and report back to court.

Reactions to the court order

Nigerians shared mixed reactions and dropped different opinion about D'banj and Dotun's case

eve_jenni:

"This is bad."

phabulousthreads_:

"When court gave order for the wife to allow him see his children, did they obey the order?"

prankhottiee:

"This is how a battle should be fou#ght. Not by social media dr@.gging. If someone offend you? Sue them to court."

oyin_adedeji:

"Hmmm. If nah women them no go gree oo. Allow the man have access to his children please "

1sarcasticbetch:

"This is what Dbanj does to people!!! I told you people what he did to Jazzy that year! He uses his father’s status to terrorize people. That family is vile."

prankhottiee:

"Because the bigger celebrity D'bsnj is involved. This country, just try get big name, connection and money "

balo_ng:

"Dbanj doesn't believe in ranting and making hullabaloos online as seen in this development. I was looking forward to this. You're dragging your ex-wife's brother instead of facing your ex. Were you married to DBanj?!"

iamluchi_ent:

"Why not save yourself the stress and let the young man see his kids ? You are forgetting you are also a father o , Lol."

therealashabi___:

"You see ds yeye countryPerson wan see him children,una dey do all ds."

