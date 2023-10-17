Reality show star Olamilekan Agbelese, known as Laycon, has taken to X to lament that people are not wishing the country well

He stated that because the preferred candidates of those people were not elected, they didnt want anything to improve the country

Fans have reacted to the post made by the singer and taken him to the gallows for saying such an insensitive thing

Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner Olamilakan Agbelese, known as Laycon, has faced the wrath of fans for one of his recent tweets.

The reality show star took to X to tweet that he is amazed that so many people do not want the country to work.

Laycon complains about Nigerians and their attitude Photo Credit @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

Laycon reveals people are annoyed because their candidate did not win

In his tweet, he said that some people do not wish the country well because their preferred candidate did not win in their last election.

The musician wondered why people could not unite so the winning candidate could move the country forward.

See his post here:

Fans react to Laycon's post about the attitude of people to Nigeria

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by Laycon about Nigerians. Many were unhappy with him for making such a point. See their responses below.

@ijeoven:

"Hoping and praying won't make things better or not. Policies and cutting of excess spending will. And stop borrowing."

@FruityofAbuja:

"No wonder Erica called you a drumstick because you dey reason like drumstick. Werey, is it our prayers that increased fuel price? Nonsense and agbado."

@LawrenceOkoroPG:

"This one is just looking for attention. Same person that was bullied by Erica and Nigerians had to stand in for him. I stood for him and campaigned so he would win the show, in hope that he would become a mega superstar from there, but I didn't know that the werey was just."

@_Oluwashina:

"Na actively hoping and praying ...dey cause corruption and mismanagement?? haba haba ."Instead of you to use your platform to call for govt to do the right thing see wetin you dey talk baba."

@234_genius:

"Music you fit do, common sense com hard for you."

@bigopeyemi0228:

"A lot of people prayed that you shouldn't win BBNaija, if prayers can stop good things from happening even where there is competence and strategy, why did you still win? Tinubu has successfully demystified a lot of alleged smart people."

@Balatic:

"This is you doing exactly what you’re projecting onto innocent suffering people. Not only were you ‘ACTIVELY HOPING AND PRAYING FOR THINGS NOT TO GET BETTER’ between your ‘friends’, you also went out of your way to sabotage their relationship! You’re such a coward & a failure

@OnwukaDaniel1:

"It is because of people like you Abraham Lincoln said 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt'

@Ugo_KelechiPhD:

"Don’t mind them ,@itsLaycon ! They don’t know that a country can have a narcotics drug lord and certificate forger as “President” and then use prayer to bring out righteousness and competence from him. Magic is real, @itsLaycon, tell them."

@Balatic:

"Evil soul. Stop projecting yourself onto innocent people. That’s how you were hoping and praying for things not to get better between Erica & Kiddwaya. If you want to hustle impressions, do it without being a villain. If you want to support Career Cr!minal, do it with your chest!"

Laycon remains undefeated as fans compare his 60% win to Whitemoney's 47% votes

Legit. ng had earlier reported that fans of the BBN reality show had expressed their opinions online by comparing Laycon's massive votes during his time to Whitemoney's.

Many stated that Laycon made history as no other reality star has made such a massive figure in their votes.

Laycon won the Lockdown edition with a total vote of 60%, while Whitemoney won the Shine Ya Eye edition with 40 % votes.

Source: Legit.ng