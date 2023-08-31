Nollywood star Kate Henshaw firmly believes that citizens possess the absolute right to demand responsibility from their leaders when pledges remain unmet

The talented actress reminded Nigerian politicians of their diligent duty to serve the nation and her people with transparency

Henshaw reinforced her point by making it clear, that the governed are not zombies, that should be treated with disregard

Prominent Nollywood diva Kate Henshaw has reinstated that Nigerian citizens have the right to hold governments accountable for unmet promises.

The actress maintained that, since politicians offered to serve the country, they must be accountable to the people they govern.

Henshaw stated that this is the right way, since the governed aren't zombies and have expectations of their leaders based on their pledges.

According to the fitness enthusiast, politicians who fear public scrutiny and criticism should avoid politics.

"There is nothing absolutely wrong with holding leaders accountable to their words. They put themselves up to serve & made promises to people. They are not leading zombies.

If you don't want to be criticised & made to keep your word, stay in your house and boil water.

Kate Henshaw's post sparks reactions online

@fouta_djallon:

"Jungle don mature no time for caricature."

@Odyboy:

"How you people come up with these zingers eh! Now, I'm going to feel time at home hasn't been productive unless I boiled water."

@Jayprrime:

"They are scared of having Active Citizens."

@isoaniekan:

"Leaders must know that criticism is part of Leadership. And anyone that cannot accept criticism as you rightly said should stay in their house and boil water they can as well eat mango rice."

@OnyedikachiSun3:

"Government is a social contract, anyone who signs to serve also sign to account and be held accountable."

@adesina_adele:

"Criticism of political leaders involves expressing opinions or concerns about their decisions, often in the public domain. This includes constructive discussions and analysis of policies. Online harassment and cyberbullying, however, go beyond legitimate criticism."

Kate Henshaw dragged for shaking hands with Sannwo-Olu

Kate Henshaw attended an event where the Lagos state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, was present, and their photo surfaced online, Legit.ng reported.

The actress sported a wide smile as she exchanged pleasantries with the politician and shook hands with him.

The photo was shared by an executive member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), earning the actress serious backlash.

